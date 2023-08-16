5 Times Rasheeda Frost Proved She Is The Ultimate Boss

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If there is one topic that Pressed Boutique owner Rasheeda Frost knows most about, it is “how to be a boss.” From starting her clothing boutique to managing a busy family life and being one of the cast favorites on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” Rasheeda is a force to be reckoned with.

Rasheeda Frost is now “teaching” the newest installment of her boss chick master class in the second season of “Boss Moves with Rasheeda.” The original content show airs on Philo TV and is an 8-episode, half-hour series.

The show chronicles the multi-hyphenate maven’s moves as a busy entrepreneur, giving fans a glimpse into her home, everyday life, and growing business empire. Philo TV says an exciting lineup of special guests will appear on the show, including artist Nelly, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Marlo Hampton, and Grammy award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri.

“Boss Moves with Rasheeda” marks the Atlanta star’s return to reality TV. Most fans know from her role with husband Kirk Frost on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.” On the show, Rasheeda openly dealt with marital issues with her husband Kirk, starting her clothing boutique, Pressed, and building her music career.

Now in its second season, the Philo series shares a different side of the maven, mommy, and mogul. The show even gives boss tips from Mrs. Frost herself. The Atlanta native will tell audiences how couples can balance love and business and the importance of a supportive sisterhood. Committed to wealth building, she also shares tips for financial success.

Rasheeda is perfectly positioned to provide bossed-up advice. Despite public and private scrutiny, she has proved she is the ultimate boss several times. We share a few below.

Rasheeda Is A Boss Mom

Rasheeda shares two boys with husband Kirk. Ky Frost is 22, and Karter is 10. As a working mother, Rasheeda frequently talks about juggling motherhood along with other duties. She empowers other mothers to be open about their challenges while persevering and doing what they can to make things work. In 2017, the famous mompreneur told local Atlanta station 11Alive, “As a working mom, we have to get our thoughts and emotions together, gear up, get ready and begin to balance motherhood and work in order to continue to move forward.”

Rasheeda Frost Loves Her Man

Rasheeda’s relationship with her husband, Kirk, has been rocky. But despite turbulent times, the two have remained transparent about their struggles and stayed true. Rasheeda has heard about infidelity, separated from Kirk, and defended their love, all in the public eye. “I realized early, It’s best to just own your truth. If you’re going to step into the realm of reality television where everybody’s watching, just walk your walk,” Rasheeda told The Shaderoom in 2022 about her relationship. Not many women could do the same, nor would they even try. Being a boss means standing in your conviction and living your life, loving your person, and being true to your wants and needs. Rasheeda’s love for Kirk is a reflection of this.

Rasheeda Is A Boss Style & Hair Maven

Throughout her early hip-hop career and “Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta” episodes, Rasheeda was known for her style. The same is true today. Rasheeda mixes street style and comfort with glam, over-the-top accessories, and luxe fabrics. She is seen frequently wearing thigh high boots and always matches her style fly with bold makeup. Rasheeda’s hairstyles are also nothing to play with. Rocking kinky curls, long blonde tresses, boho braids, and everything in between, Rasheeda is a textured hair queen.

Rasheeda Frost, Boss Boutique Owner

Rasheeda Frost opened Pressed Boutique, which now has two locations in Houston and Atlanta and an online platform, in 2011. The clothing store aims to promote self-confidence and empowerment in women and dressed the person who wants to stand out. Rasheeda proudly reps her brand and rocks her boutique line on social media and to celebrity events. Rasheeda shared with Footwear News her love for fashion as she opened her custom boutique, “I’ve always had a love for fashion. I have always been different, and fashion is something that I really enjoy. The thought of clothes, accessories and putting outfits together is exciting.”

… And A Makeup Line

In 2013, Rasheeda expanded her business empire into cosmetics with Poise. The beauty line included multiple options for makeup girlies. Popular products include matte lipsticks and glosses, bright eye-shadow colors and palettes, and a range of blushes and colored eyeliners. Rasheeda’s “Working Girl” lipstick, perfect for every boss chick, is available online and retails for under $20.

“Boss Moves With Rasheeda” airs every Tuesday. Let us know what boss tips you are looking forward to learning.

