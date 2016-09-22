Isaiah Washington: Stay Home If You Want to Fight Against Police Brutality

Actor Isaiah Washington has one simple solution to fight police brutality. And it involves hitting the country where it hurts the most: its pockets.

“If every single African American in the United States that was really fed up with being angry, sad and disgusted, would pick ONE DAY to simply ‘stay at home’ from every single job … I’m very sure that within 72 hours from Wall Street to the NFL…Black Lives Would Matter,” Washington suggested in a tweet, saying that fighting back economically is the only way this country will hear black people out.

“September 26, 2016 is THE DAY,” Washington wrote.

