CLOSE
Entertainment
Home

Isaiah Washington: Stay Home If You Want to Fight Against Police Brutality

0 reads
Leave a comment
United Against Ebola Benefit

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Actor Isaiah Washington has one simple solution to fight police brutality. And it involves hitting the country where it hurts the most: its pockets.

“If every single African American in the United States that was really fed up with being angry, sad and disgusted, would pick ONE DAY to simply ‘stay at home’ from every single job … I’m very sure that within 72 hours from Wall Street to the NFL…Black Lives Would Matter,” Washington suggested in a tweet, saying that fighting back economically is the only way this country will hear black people out.

“September 26, 2016 is THE DAY,” Washington wrote.

 

READ MORE: TheRoot.com

Article Courtesy of The Root

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Isaiah Washington: Stay Home If You Want to Fight Against Police Brutality was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

brutality , Isaish Washington , officer , police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close