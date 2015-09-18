CLOSE
LIVESTREAM: See Vashawn Mitchell, Rev. Otis Moss III At CBCF Prayer Breakfast

Even if you didn’t make it to the 45th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference (aka “Black Caucus” or “CBC”) Sept. 16-20, in Washington, D.C., you can still take part in the experience.

NewsOne is livestreaming the Prayer Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Stellar Award-winning gospel singer VaShawn Mitchell (“Nobody Greater”) will perform, and Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, III, senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, give the keynote address.  The Miles College Choir will also perform, according to a press release on August 21 by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

“The Prayer Breakfast is unique in that it brings our conference guests together in the spirit of worship,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and chief executive officer of the CBCF. “The Breakfast provides an opportunity for thoughtful reflection and is welcomed respite from the very important work that occurs during the ALC. We are especially thankful for our title sponsor, The Coca-Cola Company, and the Radio One Family for their continued support of this uplifting event.”

Festivities will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Keep checking this page for updates on this not-to-be-missed morning of praise, prayer and music.

Last year’s lineup included Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, Richard Smallwood; gospel singer James Fortune, and the Central State Chorus, led by James Smith.

Bookmark this page to view the livestream, or go to NewsOne.com/CBC.

LIVESTREAM: See Vashawn Mitchell, Rev. Otis Moss III At CBCF Prayer Breakfast was originally published on newsone.com

