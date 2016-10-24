CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Suge Knight Files Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre For Millions Of Dollars

Another day, another Suge suit.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Suge Knight

Suge Knight and Dr. Dre have drama between them that’s way bigger than the fact that they were both main characters in Michel’le‘s Lifetime biopic.

According to reports, Suge filed a lawsuit against Dre, claiming that he hired a hitman to kill him over Beats By Dre. The former Death Row Records CEO says he had a lifetime management deal with Dre, which entitled him to a 30 percent cut of Dre’s entertainment earnings, but when Beats came along, Suge alleges that Dre tried to cut him out, in part because of Apple.

Apple, who bought Beats from Dre, reportedly didn’t want its brand associated with Suge. The lawsuit says that Dre then decided to hire a hitman to kill Suge at 1 OAK during the 2014 VMAs weekend, but he recovered from being shot seven times in the abdomen. The suit also claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. questioned a man named T-Money about the shooting, and he told investigators he was paid by Dre to kill Suge.

Suge is claiming that Dre and Universal, which produced Straight Outta Compton, paid Cle “Bone” Sloan $300,000, insinuating he would take care of the Suge problem. He’s also suing Dre, Apple, Universal and Tam’s Burgers in Compton, for unspecified damages, including 30 percent of Dre’s take from the Beats sale (which would equal around $300 million since Dre got $1 billion).

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

32 photos Launch gallery

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

Continue reading 34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

Suge Knight's reputation usually precedes him — so much so that many people know more about his criminal history than his track record as a CEO. The music exec has had a long history of menacing activity and is currently behind bars on an attempted murder charge. But it's not all guns and gangs with Suge. We rarely get to see the soft side of the father and businessman Check out these throwback flicks of Suge Knight's least threatening moments.  

Suge Knight Files Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre For Millions Of Dollars was originally published on globalgrind.com

apple , Dr. Dre , lawsuit , michelle , suge knight

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close