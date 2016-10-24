Suge Knight Files Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre For Millions Of Dollars

Suge Knight and Dr. Dre have drama between them that’s way bigger than the fact that they were both main characters in Michel’le‘s Lifetime biopic.

According to reports, Suge filed a lawsuit against Dre, claiming that he hired a hitman to kill him over Beats By Dre. The former Death Row Records CEO says he had a lifetime management deal with Dre, which entitled him to a 30 percent cut of Dre’s entertainment earnings, but when Beats came along, Suge alleges that Dre tried to cut him out, in part because of Apple.

Apple, who bought Beats from Dre, reportedly didn’t want its brand associated with Suge. The lawsuit says that Dre then decided to hire a hitman to kill Suge at 1 OAK during the 2014 VMAs weekend, but he recovered from being shot seven times in the abdomen. The suit also claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. questioned a man named T-Money about the shooting, and he told investigators he was paid by Dre to kill Suge.

Suge is claiming that Dre and Universal, which produced Straight Outta Compton, paid Cle “Bone” Sloan $300,000, insinuating he would take care of the Suge problem. He’s also suing Dre, Apple, Universal and Tam’s Burgers in Compton, for unspecified damages, including 30 percent of Dre’s take from the Beats sale (which would equal around $300 million since Dre got $1 billion).

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

