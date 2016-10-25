CLOSE
Kirk Franklin Slams Network For Editing Racial Injustice Speech At Dove Awards

Kirk Franklin took home the prestigious Gospel Artist Of The Year award at the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards this month but what has stayed on the minds of many was the powerful acceptance speech urging Christians to speak out against injustice. He talks to the Tom  Joyner Morning Show about his disappointment in the television network for editing his speech.

“The churches silence on this is becoming very numb. We should be disappointed. We should be controlling the narrative and not the world. We should be leading the charge. The response that night was incredible. The audience is 85% is white. It was a standing ovation…TBN edited it! Usually television shows edit for commercials but TBN doesn’t have commercials,” Franklin said.

Watch the speech below and listen to the interview above.

 

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

