Sylvia Mathews Burwell, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the start of open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace.

What are some of the biggest misconceptions?

“Folks don’t actually have the right information of what people will really pay in the marketplace. 85 of those out there uninsured can get that tax credit and subsidy. It’s so important for everyone to come in, shop and see for yourself,”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Open Enrollment For The Health Insurance Marketplace Starts Today was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: