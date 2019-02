[jwplayer AaozL5mg-cIjlJsLm]

11/2/16- Click the link above to hear the the Celebrity Snitch reveal a little premature election coverage. Listen to the funny above!

HUGGY LOWDOWN: Premature Election News was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Huggy Lowdown Posted November 2, 2016

Also On 100.3: