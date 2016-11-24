CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘Yes, We Cran!’ President Obama Pardons His Last Turkeys At The White House

0 reads
Leave a comment
President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sasha and Malia skipped out on Wednesday’s event; probably to avoid their father’s Thanksgiving jokes.

 

For the past seven years, President Obama” target=”_blank”>President Obama has continued the White House tradition of the annual Turkey Pardon—and Wednesday, was his eighth and final time doing so as our nation’s leader.

Noticeably missing were First Daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, who appeared to have skipped out on Wednesday’s event. Perhaps, the teenagers decided it was best to avoid their father’s Thanksgiving jokes this time around. (Remember last year, when the sisters hilariously rolled their eyes as POTUS laid out his corny, but endearing turkey puns? Classic)

Well, POTUS admitted to the crowd on that the girls weren’t attending this final pardon because “just couldn’t take my jokes anymore—they were fed up.

Ha!

But no worries: He was joined at the Rose Garden ceremony by his two young nephews, Austin and Aaron Robinson, as they helped him carry out this anticipated customThis year, the two lucky birds pardoned were Tater and Tot, who came to Washington from Iowa, CNN noted.

POTUS deemed Tater the TOTUS-elect—Turkey of the United States— while Tot was dubbed the alternate turkey.

Both turkeys will live at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit, where they will be looked after by students and veterinarians in the university’s Animal and Poultry Sciences Department, says CNN.

And of course POTUS showed out with his jokes, saying that the tradition wouldn’t end for him personally after he leaves the presidency, because he wouldn’t be quitting “cold turkey.” He then added: “Yes, we cran.”

Other one-liners included:

“Let’s get this thing over with because everybody knows that Thanksgiving traffic can put everybody in a fowl mood.

I do I want to take a moment to recognize the great turkeys who weren’t so lucky, who didn’t get to ride the gravy train to freedom. Who met their fate with courage and sacrifice and proved that they weren’t chicken.”

President Obama took a brief break from his inner comedian to thank the American people for placing their trust in him for the past eight years.

We have a lot more in common than divides us,” he reminded the nation.

We are definitely going to miss him and the First Family!

Watch a video of the ceremony:

RELATED LINKS:

Guide To The Perfect Sides: Sweetie Pie’s Recipe For Greens, Mac, Gravy & Yams

How To Survive Thanksgiving With Your Boyfriend’s Family

On Heartbreak And Healing: How I Plan To Survive A Trump Presidency

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of NBC News, YouTube, and HelloBeautiful

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

‘Yes, We Cran!’ President Obama Pardons His Last Turkeys At The White House was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

President Obama , Thanksgiving , The White House , Turkey Pardon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close