This is how you start an awards show!! It was a return of the dragons last night as Baltimore, MD entertainment legends, by way of Druid Hill Park, Dru Hill, showed up first and lit up the stage of the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

All original members Jazz, Sisqo, Tao and Nokio bounced like it was 1992 through all their hits in 6 minutes and used the star studded studio audience as their background singers/dancers.

It was truly an electric return to the main stage after a long hiatus.

Check out the performance below:

Dru Hill Lights Up The 2016 Soul Train Awards Stage!!

Written By: BridgetEE Posted November 28, 2016

