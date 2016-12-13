CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Jesse Jackson Jr. And Wife To Divorce

0 reads
Leave a comment

Prison time can be rough on a marriage. The woes of former Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr. and his wife, Sandi Jackson, continue, although both have finished their respective jail sentences. The Chicago Tribune reports that Jackson, Jr. has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Via The Chicago Tribune:  

Jackson Jr., 51, cited in the filing irreconcilable differences after 25 years of marriage. He requests that the couple’s two children, age 16 and 12, “reside with him, subject to Sandi’s exercise of reasonable parenting time.”

His attorney could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

The Jacksons were a Democratic power couple until being brought down by a federal investigation that led to convictions and prison time for both.

He was found guilty of looting about $750,000 from his federal campaign treasury, spending the money on vacations, furs, celebrity memorabilia and two mounted elk heads, among other things.

Sandi Jackson left a federal prison camp in West Virginia in September, where she had been serving a one-year sentence for filing false income tax returns. She began her prison sentence after her husband finished serving 22 months of a 30-month sentence.

Jackson Jr. was in Congress from 1995 until he quit in 2012 amid the criminal investigation and treatment for bipolar disorder and depression. He is the son of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Sandi Jackson was Chicago’s 7th Ward alderman from 2007 until she resigned in 2013.

PHOTO: AP

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Jesse Jackson Jr. And Wife To Divorce was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

divorce , Jesse Jackson , jesse jackson jr , political couples

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close