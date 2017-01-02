Kim Burrell Preaches Against ‘Perverted’ Homosexuals Days Before ‘Ellen Show’ Appearance

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has the internet up in arms after a sermon of hers condemning homosexuality as “perversion” went viral.
In the clip, Burrell begs anyone wrestling with the ‘homosexual spirit’ to pray to God for deliverance. She then refers to homosexuality as a spirit of ‘delusion’ and ‘confusion’ before calling out specific homosexual acts as ‘perverted.’
“I came to tell you about sin,” she preaches. “That sin nature… That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women… You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”
In an effort to address the controversy surrounding her sermon, the gospel singer hopped on Facebook Live to say, basically, it’s nothing personal. Her duty as a “Christian” is to save souls. * spoiler alert *: This was not an apology.
The real tea is that Burrell was scheduled to perform with Pharrell on The Ellen Show on January 5th to promote the film Hidden Figures. Does she know that Ellen suffers from the same “affliction” that she’s so against?
EURweb.com reports that some celebrities have responded to spread a more inclusive message and to encourage tolerance.
Pharrell Williams, Octavia Spencer, Yolanda Adams, Chaka Khan, Questlove and other celebs are speaking out AGAINST Burrell’s hateful sermon. In a message shared via Instagram, Adams spoke out in defense of Bishop Eddie Long.
Yolanda Adams wrote:
“As a Person who has Gay Relatives and Friends, I had to put these Words in the Atmosphere to combat the unwarranted and unproven attack on My Friend #BishopLong.
Hateful Words are never profitable to the Cause of Christ in the World. Jesus said “They will know you by your Love.” LOVE YALL”
Pharrell Williams said:
“I condemn hate speech of any kind. There is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity for 2017 and beyond.”
Actress Octavia Spencer, who appears in Hidden Figures,” basically agrees with Pharrell Williams:
“I agree. We are all God’s children equal in his eyes. Hatred isn’t the answer. Intolerance isn’t the answer.”
Chaka Khan’s tweet was about encouraging love instead of judgment:
SOURCE: Love B Scott | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Facebook
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
ARTICLE FROM: BlackAmericaWeb.com
Article Courtesy of Love B Scott, EURWeb, and Black America Web
First Picture Courtesy of Bennett Raglin and Getty Images
First Video Courtesy of YouTube, Love B Scott, EURWeb, and Black America Web
Second Video and Picture Courtesy of Kim Burrell, Facebook, Love B Scott, EURWeb, and Black America Web
Tweets Courtesy of Twitter, Love B Scott, EURWeb, and Black America Web
President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
1. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 1 of 62
2. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 2 of 62
3. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 3 of 62
4. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 4 of 62
5. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 5 of 62
6. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 6 of 62
7. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 7 of 62
8. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 8 of 62
9. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 9 of 62
10. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 10 of 62
11. 14786133097686Source:Getty 11 of 62
12. 14786133156128Source:Getty 12 of 62
13. 14786133181252Source:Getty 13 of 62
14. 14786133224577Source:Getty 14 of 62
15. 14786133255202Source:Getty 15 of 62
16. 14786133295963Source:Getty 16 of 62
17. 621760904Source:Getty 17 of 62
18. 14786133381259Source:Getty 18 of 62
19. 621760872Source:Getty 19 of 62
20. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 20 of 62
21. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 21 of 62
22. 14786133413393Source:Getty 22 of 62
23. 621760848Source:Getty 23 of 62
24. 14786133452818Source:Getty 24 of 62
25. 1478613350056Source:Getty 25 of 62
26. 14786133520215Source:Getty 26 of 62
27. 14786136802061Source:Getty 27 of 62
28. 14786136783334Source:Getty 28 of 62
29. 14786136831172Source:Getty 29 of 62
30. 14786136847305Source:Getty 30 of 62
31. 14786136920061Source:Getty 31 of 62
32. 14786136904927Source:Getty 32 of 62
33. 14786136887997Source:Getty 33 of 62
34. 14786136971983Source:Getty 34 of 62
35. 14786136994098Source:Getty 35 of 62
36. 14786137040883Source:Getty 36 of 62
37. 14786137075615Source:Getty 37 of 62
38. 1478613709847Source:Getty 38 of 62
39. 621748798Source:Getty 39 of 62
40. 14786137064279Source:Getty 40 of 62
41. 621748748Source:Getty 41 of 62
42. 621748742Source:Getty 42 of 62
43. 621748780Source:Getty 43 of 62
44. 621748772Source:Getty 44 of 62
45. 14786137238035Source:Getty 45 of 62
46. 14786137298322Source:Getty 46 of 62
47. 14786137345588Source:Getty 47 of 62
48. 621748654Source:Getty 48 of 62
49. 14786137388002Source:Getty 49 of 62
50. 14786137495781Source:Getty 50 of 62
51. 14786137530314Source:Getty 51 of 62
52. 621748638Source:Getty 52 of 62
53. 14786137607483Source:Getty 53 of 62
54. 14786137861643Source:Getty 54 of 62
55. 621745940Source:Getty 55 of 62
56. 14786137898946Source:Getty 56 of 62
57. 14786137894985Source:Getty 57 of 62
58. 1478604257809Source:Getty 58 of 62
59. 14786137949504Source:Getty 59 of 62
60. 14786138043482Source:Getty 60 of 62
61. 14786138068636Source:Getty 61 of 62
62. 14786138200274Source:Getty 62 of 62
Kim Burrell Preaches Against ‘Perverted’ Homosexuals Days Before ‘Ellen Show’ Appearance was originally published on wzakcleveland.com