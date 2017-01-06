More Than 1,000 Law Professors Sign Open Letter Opposing Trump Attorney General Nominee

A group of law school professors added their voices to the growing opposition to President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general.

The Huffington Post reports that more than 1,300 professors from at least 178 law school nationwide have so far signed an open letter urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote against Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-Ala.) nomination.

More than 1,300 law professors oppose Jeff Sessions for AG https://t.co/597MonvpOg # via @HuffPostPol — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 5, 2017

They underscore in the letter that the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a bipartisan vote, rejected Sessions’ nomination in 1986 to a federal judgeship. Troubling allegations emerged during that confirmation hearing three decades ago that Sessions called a Black attorney “boy” multiple times, referred to civil rights groups as “un-American” and joked that he thought the Ku Klux Klan was “OK, until he learned that they smoked marijuana.”

The letter states:

“Nothing in Senator Sessions’ public life since 1986 has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge.”

Also at issue for the professors is Sessions’ “misguided prosecution” in 1985 of three civil rights activists for voter fraud in Alabama.

They cite concerns about his stance on several issues: his advocacy of regressive drug policies that led to mass incarcerations, legislative efforts to restrict women’s and LGBTQ rights, support for building a wall at the Mexican border, and disbelief in climate change.

This letter comes on the heels of the police arresting NAACP President Cornell William Brooks and five other civil rights activists who held a sit-in Tuesday at Sessions’ Mobile, Alabama office to protest his nomination.

With the committee’s confirmation hearing scheduled for Jan. 10 and 11, the professors launched a GoFundMe campaign. They’ve already surpassed their goal of raising $16,000 to purchase a newspaper ad to sway undecided senators.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

