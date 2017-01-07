Features
#TheLipPrint: ‘Billboard’ Salutes Leela James

2 days ago

We’re clapping it up for Leela James this morning after ‘Billboard’ magazine gave her much deserved recognition.

It named her one of the top 10 Hip-Hop and R&B Artists to Watch in 2017.

“She continues to be overlooked, despite possessing one of the most impressive voices in modern R&B,” the site pointed out recently.

So what made Billboard give her the nod now?

“James’ latest single, ‘Don’t Want You Back,’ may be her best release to date, easily locating a middle ground between Southern soul and the juddering, pugnacious production more popular today.”

Check it out here.

Continue reading #TheLipPrint: 'Billboard' Salutes Leela James

