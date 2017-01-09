Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Amazing Golden Globes Speech

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Amazing Golden Globes Speech

5 hours ago

Nia Noelle
0 reads
Leave a comment


Tracee Ellis Ross took home her first Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy with Blackish.  She shared her moving moment by dedicating her award to all ” the women of color and colorful people.”

Ellis Ross is the first black woman to win in this category since 1983.

 


Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

20 photos Launch gallery

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Continue reading Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Melanin at the 2017 Golden Globes

Melanin was all over in style at the 47th Annual Golden Globes awards.  Check out some of our favorite stars and what they wore.

golden globes , speech , tracee ellis ross

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest