Mariah Carey Spills The True Tea About Her Failed NYE Performance

Mariah Carey is speaking out again about her disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance, and this time, she’s allegedly sharing the whole truth and nothing but.

The songstress took to Twitter to share a two-minute audio recording on Sunday morning in which she said that she was “foiled” and “humiliated” by the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve concert. MC stated in the clip, “I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.

She added that, “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.” Listen for yourself:

Regardless of her explanation, people point the finger at the singer when things go wrong during a performance. Are you buying it?

Source: TMZ