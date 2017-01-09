Entertainment
Viola Davis Wins the Golden Globe and Gives the Best Speech Ever

21 hours ago

Nia Noelle
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Venturelli / Getty


At this point, Viola Davis should get awards for her speeches!

It’s no secret that Viola Davis killed it in Fences (if you haven’t seen it, run to your nearest theater now). Her performance was universally praised and she is a shoe-in for the Oscars.  Just moments ago, she won her second Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. In an emotional speech, she said, “It’s not everyday that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn’t scream money maker, but it does scream art. It does scream heart.” Yes, Viola!

Watch the speech below and hear the amazing tribute she gives to her father.

The role is legendary for Davis, she won the Tony for her performance on Broadway back in 2010. This year, Davis is definitely going to have that Oscar in hand.

Congrats to the legendary Viola Davis!

