Model Foodie: Every Time Baby Luna Reminded Us Of Mom Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her carbon copy last year. Her name is Baby Luna Simone Stephens and she’s soon to be the beautiful, unbothered foodie her mom is today.
One glance at the model’s instagram and you’ll instantly fall in love with her nine-month-old baby girl, who loves wearing hot dog costumes, playing with dad John Legend, and smizing for the camera.
Check out some of our favorite photos of the celebrity tot in the quick gallery below. We don’t need a career aptitude test to tell us she’s a shoo-in for ‘supermodel.’
12 Super Cute Photos Of Baby Luna
1. Jet life.Source:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Ready for my first cover.Source:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Time to eat, mom.Source:Instagram 3 of 12
4. Hardly trying, but still the cutest.Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Luna, the chef.Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Hula, anyone?Source:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Minnie Mouse has nothing on me.Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Totally just kickin' it.Source:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Dad interrupting as usual.Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Outshining my mom, like only I can.Source:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Look, I'm a banana.Source:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Hot dog lifestyle, might not make it.Source:Instagram 12 of 12
