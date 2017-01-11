Entertainment
Model Foodie: Every Time Baby Luna Reminded Us Of Mom Chrissy Teigen

These two are perfect.

21 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 14, 2016

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her carbon copy last year. Her name is Baby Luna Simone Stephens and she’s soon to be the beautiful, unbothered foodie her mom is today.

One glance at the model’s instagram and you’ll instantly fall in love with her nine-month-old baby girl, who loves wearing hot dog costumes, playing with dad John Legend, and smizing for the camera.

Check out some of our favorite photos of the celebrity tot in the quick gallery below. We don’t need a career aptitude test to tell us she’s a shoo-in for ‘supermodel.’

Little Luna is soon to be the unbothered, modelesque foodie her mom is.

baby luna , celebrity kids , Chrissy Teigen , cute babies , John Legend

