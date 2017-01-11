Here’s How You Can Win A Date With Idris Elba On Valentine’s Day

0 reads Leave a comment
If love isn’t in the cards for you this Valentine’s Day, take it upon yourself to make it the best V-Day you’ve ever had by winning a date with Idris Elba.
According to USA Today, the SAG Award-winner appears in Omaze’s latest charity fundraising campaign, this time for W.E. Can Lead, an initiative dedicated to ensuring schoolgirls in Sierra Leone receive equal access to education. As part of the fundraiser, Idris offers viewers a shot at a Valentine’s Day date with him.
For a chance to win a date with one of Hollywood’s sexiest men, visit Omaze’s website and donate. A $10 donation gets you 100 entries, a $25 donation earns 250 entries, and etc. In the promo video, Idris says, “That’s right, love. Just you and me. No one else around. Just us.”
2017 is the year to risk it all. Don’t miss your chance to spend National Love Day with an international sex symbol.
Every Time Idris Elba Looked Like The Perfect James Bond
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Man Crush Everyday.Source:Getty 1 of 20
2. 007 style.Source:Instagram 2 of 20
3. Dapper AF.Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. So smooth.Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. Suited up.Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. All black.Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Just like Bond.Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Seductive.Source:Instagram 8 of 20
9. Don't let the smile fool you. Idris is badass.Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. It does what it says on the tin. The Example. @superdryglobalSource:Instagram 10 of 20
11. Eyes behind shades.Source:Instagram 11 of 20
12. Silver fox.Source:Instagram 12 of 20
13. Too street?Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. Bish, where?Source:Instagram 14 of 20
15. Handsome even when he's not looking.Source:Instagram 15 of 20
16. Selfie god.Source:Instagram 16 of 20
17. And clearly stylish.Source:Instagram 17 of 20
18. Idris x Superdry. Winter 2015.Source:Instagram 18 of 20
19. He portrayed detective John Luther. James Bond would be the obvious next step.Source:Instagram 19 of 20
20. The perfect man for the job.Source:Instagram 20 of 20
