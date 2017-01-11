Here’s How You Can Win A Date With Idris Elba On Valentine’s Day

If love isn’t in the cards for you this Valentine’s Day, take it upon yourself to make it the best V-Day you’ve ever had by winning a date with Idris Elba

According to USA Today, the SAG Award-winner appears in Omaze’s latest charity fundraising campaign, this time for W.E. Can Lead, an initiative dedicated to ensuring schoolgirls in Sierra Leone receive equal access to education. As part of the fundraiser, Idris offers viewers a shot at a Valentine’s Day date with him.

For a chance to win a date with one of Hollywood’s sexiest men, visit Omaze’s website and donate. A $10 donation gets you 100 entries, a $25 donation earns 250 entries, and etc. In the promo video, Idris says, “That’s right, love. Just you and me. No one else around. Just us.”

2017 is the year to risk it all. Don’t miss your chance to spend National Love Day with an international sex symbol.