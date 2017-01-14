The Real Scoop
Steve Harvey Met with Donald Trump!

1 hour ago

Ms Ebony J
“When the president elect calls you have to answer “says, Steve Harvey on Friday on his way to Trump Tower.

We can assume from the video Steve Harvey will teaming up with Ben Carson helping with efforts to help inner cities  Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Looks like the meeting was a success, Check out Steve Harvey’s IG post below:

