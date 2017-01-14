National
TV Host Steve Harvey Visits Trump Tower To Discuss American Inner Cities

6 hours ago

The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Another major Black figure decides to visit Trump Tower.

 

Following rapper Kanye West’s highly publicized visit to Trump Tower, and the announcement that singer Jennifer Holliday will be performing for the president-elect for inauguration, host Steve Harvey joins the ranks of Black people clamoring to connect with the reality star/mogul turned politician, Donald Trump.

Harvey, who endorsed Clinton for president last year, spoke to the media about the visit, saying he connected with both Trump & newly nominated Head of Urban Development Ben Carson.

Harvey explained he was invited by both the Trump & Obama transition teams via phone a week ago. He began his statements to the media saying he discussed golf with the president-elect, before connecting with Carson about inner city housing. Harvey explained he met with the politicians “to see if we can bring about some change and help some of these young people out,” MSNBC reports.

He described the encounter as ‘sincere.’

He said he would not be attending the inauguration because of his 60th birthday trip with his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

Take a look:


