NFL Moving Chargers from San Diego to Los Angeles

Chargers owner Dean Spanos confirmed that he will be moving his team to Los Angeles in a letter released on Thursday morning:

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

The team also changed their Twitter name immediately after the letter went out:

It's official. The Los Angeles Chargers. pic.twitter.com/q57gNAZRWU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 12, 2017

See original story below.

After five and a half decades, the San Diego Chargers will be in San Diego no more. ESPN is reporting that the NFL team will announce on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles.

Team chairman Dean Spanos has been trying to get a new stadium built in San Diego for over 15 years. A ballot initiative that could have funded a stadium, along with a convention center, was roundly defeated in November. It got only 43% approval from voters, far short of the 66.7% it needed in order to pass.

There were also reports that the team called an early-morning staff meeting on Thursday, presumably to discuss the move.

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Halleran and Getty Images

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex