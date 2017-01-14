NFL Moving Chargers from San Diego to Los Angeles

After five and a half decades, the San Diego Chargers will be in San Diego no more. ESPN is reporting that the NFL team will announce on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles.
Team chairman Dean Spanos has been trying to get a new stadium built in San Diego for over 15 years. A ballot initiative that could have funded a stadium, along with a convention center, was roundly defeated in November. It got only 43% approval from voters, far short of the 66.7% it needed in order to pass.
There were also reports that the team called an early-morning staff meeting on Thursday, presumably to discuss the move.
