Steve Harvey Issues Apology For Offensive Jokes About Asian Men

Steve Harvey issued an official apology to anyone he offended following his recent comments about Asian men.
The comedian and TV personality made a few bad jokes during The Steve Harvey Show last week, during which he implied no race of women find Asian men attractive. For obvious reasons, the clip went viral and people were pretty outraged.
In a new statement posted to Instagram this morning, Steve says it was not his intention to offend anyone. View the full message below:
Steve also made headlines for meeting with Donald Trump last week, a move he defended and said was necessary if we want change. Tweet us your thoughts.
