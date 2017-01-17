Mike Tyson’s Diss Video About Soulja Boy Will Literally Make You Laugh Out Loud

The Chris Brown versus Soulja Boy beef is still going on, even without the participation of either artist.

Boxing champ Mike Tyson is keeping the fire hot for Chris. On Wednesday, he released a video called ‘If You Show Up,’ strictly aimed at dissing Soulja Boy. The retired boxer is currently training CB for the upcoming celebrity boxing match with Soulja Boy and he’s using the new diss video to call his opponent out.

Mike rapped things on the track like, “Chris Brown’s gonna make you sh*t your pants” and even took a few shots at Floyd Mayweather, who’s training Soulja for the boxing match.

The big fight is still set for March 2017 – will you be watching?