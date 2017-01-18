NEWS ROUNDUP: Kamiyah Mobley Learned Of Abduction Two Years Ago…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

More details have emerged about the abduction of Kamiyah Mobley, an 18-year-old who was kidnapped at birth from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital. According to a friend, Arika Williams, Mobley, who was raised under the name Alexis Manigo, discovered that she was abducted when she applied for a job two years ago. Williams says that Gloria Williams, the woman who kidnapped Mobley eight hours after she was born in 1998, revealed the truth to Mobley when she requested her birth certificate and social security information for the job. “Lexy kept being hard on her mother, like ‘Momma, where is my stuff? I want to get this job.’ Then Miss Gloria just broke down and told her this is why right here, you can’t do this. I kidnapped you,” said Williams. The investigation continues. Read more.

Following a week-long manhunt, Markeith Loyd, 41, the suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a police sergeant in Orlando, Florida, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged in connection with the January 9 shooting of Sgt. Debra Clayton. “They’ve basically been living in their vehicles, using the bathroom in their vehicles, to try and do everything they could to bring justice for the Dixon family,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina said of officers who made the arrest. A family spokesperson released a statement thanking law enforcement officials for their tireless efforts. Individuals accused of assisting Loyd in his escape and hiding will likely face criminal charges. Read more.

Nearly two decades ago, Black agents took legal action against the Secret Service for racially discriminatory practices. On Tuesday, the agency agreed to settle the case for $24 million. The lawsuit came about in 2000, when African-American agents noticed that White agents who had less experience were being promoted ahead of them. Other agents claimed their bosses would use derogatory terms such as the N-word to describe Black employees. Allegations were made by nearly 100 Black agents over the course of the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, eight of the original plaintiffs will receive payoffs as high as $300,000. “At long last . . . Black Secret Service agents will not be constrained by the glass ceiling that held back so many for so long,” said Jennifer Klar, who served as the lead attorney in the case. Read more.

Television producer Shonda Rhimes is often recognized as the “Queen of Primetime,” thanks to the success of her shows How to Get Away with Murder, Scandal, The Catch, and Grey’s Anatomy. According to reports, Rhimes has a new project on the way. ABC recently announced it has ordered a pilot for a new legal drama created by the producer. “Set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka ‘The Mother Court,’ this legal drama follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect,” reads an overview. Rhimes and Betsy Beers will serve as executive producers. The show, currently untitled, will be Rhimes’ sixth ABC project. Read more.

