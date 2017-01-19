THE ROCK GAVE KEVIN HART THE FINGER ON LIVE TV

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) got busted giving Kevin Hart the finger on live TV, but Kevin had it coming.

Hart had just finished thanking all of his co-stars for winning favorite comedy performance in “Central Intelligence” on the People’s Choice Awards … but gave the reverse of a shout-out to The Rock.

The Rock laughed it off, but then decided to pay Kevin back right before the camera cut away.

Source TMZ

