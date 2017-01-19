Features
THE ROCK GAVE KEVIN HART THE FINGER ON LIVE TV

5 hours ago

'Pixar And Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Upcoming Films' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) got busted giving Kevin Hart the finger on live TV, but Kevin had it coming.

Hart had just finished thanking all of his co-stars for winning favorite comedy performance in “Central Intelligence” on the People’s Choice Awards … but gave the reverse of a shout-out to The Rock.

The Rock laughed it off, but then decided to pay Kevin back right before the camera cut away.

Source TMZ

 

Continue reading THE ROCK GAVE KEVIN HART THE FINGER ON LIVE TV

