Johnny Manziel Gives President Trump Advice Through Twitter Before Deleting Account

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel tweeted out some advice Monday afternoon to President Donald Trump … then Manziel’s Twitter account appeared to no longer exist.

Manziel’s tweet had been liked and retweeted thousands of times, but shortly after, a ‘Sorry, that page doesn’t exist’ message appeared.

No response from POTUS just yet, but former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer retweeted and said:

When you're right, you're right. Johnny Manziel is right. (I can't believe i said that.) https://t.co/cBiuxlQj13 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 23, 2017

