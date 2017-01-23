National
Home > National

Johnny Manziel Gives President Trump Advice Through Twitter Before Deleting Account

2 days ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

2014 NFL Combine

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty


Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel tweeted out some advice Monday afternoon to President Donald Trump… then Manziel’s Twitter account appeared to no longer exist.

Image result for johnny manziel trump

Manziel’s tweet had been liked and retweeted thousands of times, but shortly after, a ‘Sorry, that page doesn’t exist’ message appeared.

No response from POTUS just yet, but former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer retweeted and said:

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Joe Robbins and Getty Images

Tweet and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

account , Advice , Barack Obama , cleveland browns , Deleted , Johnny Manziel , president , twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest