Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

Photo by Bishop Eddie Long Discusses Sex Scandal Allegations

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Celebrating The Life Of Bishop Eddie L. Long [video]

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Celebrating The Life Of Bishop Eddie L. Long
Wednesday, January 25,  2017
11:00 AM at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Lithonia, Georgia

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Bishop Eddie L. Long passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at age 63.

Long, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia had a short battle with an aggressive cancer.

Homegoing celebration services for Long will be held today at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Long will lie in-state from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

TV One

Women’s Marches Around The World

33 photos Launch gallery

Women’s Marches Around The World

TV One Continue reading Women’s Marches Around The World

Women’s Marches Around The World

bishop eddie l long , Funeral , new birth

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest