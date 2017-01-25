Celebrating The Life Of Bishop Eddie L. Long [video]

Celebrating The Life Of Bishop Eddie L. Long

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

11:00 AM at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Lithonia, Georgia

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Bishop Eddie L. Long passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at age 63.

Long, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia had a short battle with an aggressive cancer.

Homegoing celebration services for Long will be held today at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Long will lie in-state from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

