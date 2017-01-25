Celebrating The Life Of Bishop Eddie L. Long [video]

Celebrating The Life Of Bishop Eddie L. Long
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
11:00 AM at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Lithonia, Georgia
Bishop Eddie L. Long passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at age 63.
Long, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia had a short battle with an aggressive cancer.
Homegoing celebration services for Long will be held today at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Long will lie in-state from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Marches Around The World
1. Janelle Monae speaks onstage during the rally at the Women's March on Washington1 of 33
2. Facts!!! Women's marches happening right now on 7 continents. #shespeaks #womensmarch2 of 33
3. Nina Jones is participating in the Women's March in Atlanta.3 of 33
4. We march. #womensmarch4 of 33
5. Signs from the #WomensMarch being left at the Metro Center Station. #WashingtonDC #IGDC @womensmarch5 of 33
6. The #WomensMarch fills Pennsylvania Ave in Washington DC. #igdc @womensmarch6 of 33
7. It had to be about 500-600K out there at National Mall today. Everyone was nice, polite and wonderful. It took me about a hour to get out the crowd just to bounce. Even after bumping people and stepping on toes, people was smiling and polite. Just happy to be a part of an incredible event. Maybe an event like this will help people understand you can change the system to what YOU want it to be. Maybe it won't and people are just doing this just cause.Either way man, this was a wonderful experience. My bad for bumping into you #AngelaDavis #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch #RadioOneLife #WMW #ImTired7 of 33
8. No matter where you were today... We sent a powerful message! I'm proud of everyone all over the world who gathered with such dignity and strength to send the message that we won't stop until we are heard! #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #WeAreHere8 of 33
9. Today was a day of sisterhood and no matter where you were today we stood together in solidarity!! #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #WeAreHere9 of 33
10. Yup. ❤💔#womensmarch #phoenix #humanrights #thanksobama10 of 33
11. #Zendaya & TeenVogue editor @elainewelteroth at the #WomensMarch in DC11 of 33
12. Today I felt powerful. Marching with hundreds of thousands of women today reminded me that I am not alone in the fight for justice and equality. My sisters and I and all the other women of America will not be silenced even when it seems the whole world is against us. We will stand up and fight back!#womensmarch12 of 33
13. Like this in every direction #womensmarch #resisters13 of 33
14. Rain for Trump, sunshine for Women's March...🤔 This is only a fraction of the 100,000 that halted London. #womensmarch #womensmarchlondon #bridgesnotwalls14 of 33
15. Such an extraordinary and powerful moment today in Grand Central Station waiting to march for human rights #manhattan #womensmarchnyc #wmnyc #womensmarch #whyimarch #resist #nyc #newyork #grandcentral #democracy #lovetrumpshate #womensrights #activism15 of 33
16. What an incredible day for New York, cities all across the nation, and around the world. The support today was overwhelming and beautiful. Don't get comfortable & keep the fight going from here on out. 💕✨✊🏾💕.....#WomensMarch #WomensMarchNYC #NYC #unity #heretostay #silenceisviolence #speakup #spreadlove #notmypresident16 of 33
17. Women's march in DC. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••#humanrights #womensrights #womensmarchonwashington #womensmarch #dc #sticktogether #family #familyphoto17 of 33
18. One of my few photos that gives any sense of the crowds. #womensmarch #womensmarchla #womensmarchlosangeles #dtla18 of 33
19. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #womensmarch19 of 33
20. #feminism #feminist #ladiesispimpstoo #plannedparenthood #la #losangeles #womensmarch #dtla20 of 33
21. To strong women! #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch21 of 33
22. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels. #WomensMarch 📸: @zianthe_eyes22 of 33
23. Protesters take part in a rally in Melbourne, Australia against Donald Trump's inauguration. The marches in Australia were organized to show solidarity with those marching around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights. (📷 by Wayne Taylor/Getty Images)23 of 33
24. #WomensMarch protesters hold signs at the #BrandenburgGate in #Berlin. Protests are planned around the world today (📷: Steffi Loos/Getty Images)24 of 33
25. Thousands have taken to the streets of #London for #WomensMarch (📷: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)25 of 33
26. #WomensMarch attendees gather near the #EiffelTower in #Paris (📷: ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)26 of 33
27. This is what it looks like on the National Mall in #Washington, DC during #WomensMarch today (📷: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)27 of 33
28. These people in Antarctica are joining in the #womensmarch. (📷: Women's March - Antarctic Peninsula)28 of 33
29. In New York City, the flood of demonstrators are putting car traffic at a standstill 👉Protesters in the United States and around the world are joining marches Saturday to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat with Donald Trump's presidency. (📷 via @aboisture) #donaldtrump #womensmarch #newyorkcity29 of 33
30.30 of 33
31. Wearing pink, pointy-eared "pussyhats" to mock the new president, tens of thousands of women massed in Washington and other cities around the globe for marches and demonstrations aimed at showing Donald Trump they won't be silent.Follow the Women's March on TIME.com and on our Instagram Story.Photograph by Adrees Latif (@adreeslatif)—@reuters.31 of 33
32. Women's March Los Angeles 2017. To all the women around the world #womensmarch32 of 33
33. To all the fathers out there.Today we have an opportunity to teach our sons how to be real men. To be the solution rather than part of the problem. To love, respect, and support those who gave life to us, nurtured and raised us. Today is an opportunity to teach our sons that being a feminist fortifies and confirms your identity as a man and your integrity as a human being.#RedNailsForWomen#BeARealMan#FeminismIsNotAThreatToYourManhood#WomensMarch#SupportingWomenIsSupportingHumanity33 of 33
