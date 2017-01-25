Trump Threatens To Send Feds To Chicago Over City’s ‘Carnage’

Source: Scott Olson / Getty
P
resident
Donald Trump
put Chicago on notice Tuesday that he would
“send in the Feds”
if the city fails to stem the
“carnage”
from its surge of violence,
CBS News – Chicago
reports.
He sent that message in a twitter post, in which he cited a 24 percent increase from 2016 in the number of shootings and killings:
Mayor
welcomed federal assistance aimed at reducing crime, CBS reported. Rahm Emanuel
The
said Chicago Police Superintendent New York Times issued this statement through a spokesperson: Eddie Johnson
“The Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago.”
The Rev.
responded to Trump on Twitter, saying that Chicago doesn’t need threats but a comprehensive plan that includes job creation. Jesse Jackson
Chicago saw a
spike in violence last year that resulted in 762 homicides. The city’s 2016 death toll was higher than New York and Los Angeles combined.
SOURCE: CBS News – Chicago, New York Times
SEE ALSO:
Chicago Gun Violence: 32 People Shot In 15 Hours
Chicago Gun Violence Leaves 4 Dead, 49 Shot Over Memorial Day Weekend
ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com
Article Courtesy of NewsOne
Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson, Getty Images, and NewsOne
Tweets Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
34 photos Launch gallery
1. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
1 of 34
2. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
2 of 34
3. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
3 of 34
4. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
4 of 34
5. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
5 of 34
6. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
6 of 34
7. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
7 of 34
8. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
8 of 34
9. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
9 of 34
10. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
10 of 34
11. 615054804
Source:Getty
11 of 34
12. 14793923910861
Source:Getty
12 of 34
13. 14793923954045
Source:Getty
13 of 34
14. 14782851646054
Source:Getty
14 of 34
15. 14793923985999
Source:Getty
15 of 34
16. 1479392405235
Source:Getty
16 of 34
17. 14793924107899
Source:Getty
17 of 34
18. 1479392453568
Source:Getty
18 of 34
19. 14793924539387
Source:Getty
19 of 34
20. 14793924566295
Source:Getty
20 of 34
21. 14793924599534
Source:Getty
21 of 34
22. 619217332
Source:Getty
22 of 34
23. 14793924633618
Source:Getty
23 of 34
24. 14793924657306
Source:Getty
24 of 34
25. 619217240
Source:Getty
25 of 34
26. 14793924755749
Source:Getty
26 of 34
27. 14793924763919
Source:Getty
27 of 34
28. 619217216
Source:Getty
28 of 34
29. 14793924836638
Source:Getty
29 of 34
30. 14793924975342
Source:Getty
30 of 34
31. 14793925054612
Source:Getty
31 of 34
32. 14793925078206
Source:Getty
32 of 34
33. 14782852594006
Source:Getty
33 of 34
34. 14793925147992
Source:Getty
34 of 34