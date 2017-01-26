Features
Detroit Father Shot, Killed In Front Of Son’s Elementary School

Tragic.

6 hours ago

Kids In A Classroom Using Computers

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


A father was killed in front of his son’s southwest Detroit elementary school just after dropping him off. Police are currently trying to figure out the shooter’s motive, but have a suspect in mind.

From MSN:

The shooting happened at about 7:50 a.m. ET outside Mark Twain Elementary in southwest Detroit, just after the child was dropped off at school, police said.

The boy did not witness the shooting, which happened after the child left the vehicle and went into the building. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the head.

The suspect reportedly fled after the shooting, which seems to have happened within the victim’s vehicle.

A suspect was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the car that the victim and his child were in, investigators said. The suspect got out of the vehicle — a black Nissan — and fled after the shooting.

The male suspect, in his 20s, is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and about 180 pounds, police said

“I just can’t believe that someone would do this at a school, where there’s plenty of kids,” said one woman who often witnessed the victim dropping his son off at the school, but did not see the shooting. “(He) may have shot the bullet and it may have gone somewhere else.”

How incredibly tragic. We will continue to keep you updated as more news regarding this horrific incident surfaces.

Detroit , Shooting

