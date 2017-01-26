Scores Of State Dept. Workers Decamp As Trump Is Accused Of Fearmongering

Several State Department officials left their posts Wednesday, reports the New York Daily News.

At least four senior officials at the State Department resigned Wednesday, leaving the critical agency devoid of most of its management-level personnel ahead of the expected confirmation of Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson…

The departures are just the latest wave in an ongoing mass exit from the State Department following President Trump’s electoral victory in November…CNN reported that the foursome was fired — and didn’t resign — by the Trump administration as part of an effort, officials said, meant to “clean house.”

…Resignees included Undersecretary for Management Patrick Kennedy, assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith and director of the Office of Foreign Missions. Additional diplomats have declined to stay on as President Trump assumed office, reportedly making the current slate of exits the largest in recent history at the department.

The announcement of State Department departures coincided with a group of 12 senators including Bernie Sanders sending a letter lambasting Trump for promoting a “culture of fear among federal employees,” reports CBS News.

