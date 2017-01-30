Trayvon Martin’s Parents Eye Political Office Five Years After Shooting Death

Trayvon Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin are weighing political bids five years after their unarmed teen son’s shooting death, reports The Des Moines Register.

Trayvon Martin’s parents aren’t convinced much progress has been made on racial justice since the Florida teenager was killed five years ago in a shooting that helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement, but they say at least his death reignited a national conversation about it. Now they fear President Trump will reverse whatever has been accomplished. Both are considering running for political office to “be part of the change” they say the nation needs.

“Since Trayvon’s death, we saw how divided the country is on these issues and we saw how the country can come together,” Tracy Martin, Trayvon’s father, told Capital Download. “You have those that are for uniting the country and you have those that want to be apart. And what this new presidency does, it takes those that want to be apart and it puts them right in the position where they can say, ‘We’ll change the laws, and we’ll make it tougher.’”

He worries that the new administration will make it easier for law enforcement officials and citizens to justify violence against minorities on the grounds they felt their safety was imperiled…”It [our political run] could go all the way to the White House,” she [Fulton] declared, though it would begin with a bid for, say, city or county commission.

Fulton and Tracy Martin will release their book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin on Jan. 31, chronicling their son’s life and the aftermath of his heavily publicized shooting death, reports CBS Miami.

