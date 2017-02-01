First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith And Regina Hall, Arrives

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith And Regina Hall, Arrives

This looks like a whole lot of fun!

9 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

It may be January, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on the summer movie season ahead of time. Some of our favorite ladies have teamed up for a romantic comedy that has heavy doses of laughs, love, hijinks and more, when the Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith starring Girl’s Trip hits theaters this July.

The first trailer for Universal Pictures Girl’s Trip, which also stars Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish in addition to Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith, has arrived and by the looks of things audiences are in store for a whole lot of fun that adds some melanin to the basic chick-flick formula.

Shadow and Act offered up the first look at the film, which takes place in New Orleans at the ever-popular Essence Fest. The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Girls Trip” follows four lifelong friends—Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish— who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, where sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Produced by Will Packer and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, Girl’s Trip also features eye candy in the form of the ever-ageless Larenz Tate and Queen Sugar breakout star Kofi Siriboe. The film currently has a July 21 release date, so it will be a prime alternative to the blockbuster action flicks that generally populate that time-frame.

You can check out the trailer for Girl’s Trip BELOW:


 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2924156/florida-pastor-apologizes-infidelity-jermaine-simmons/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2924133/gabourey-sidibe-hamilton-weight-loss/

celebrity news , entertainment news , girl's trip movie , Jada Pinkett Smith , movie news , Queen Latifah , Regina Hall , Tiffany Haddish

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith And Regina Hall, Arrives

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 day ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 7 months ago
Photos