First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith And Regina Hall, Arrives

It may be January, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on the summer movie season ahead of time. Some of our favorite ladies have teamed up for a romantic comedy that has heavy doses of laughs, love, hijinks and more, when the Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith starring Girl’s Trip hits theaters this July.

The first trailer for Universal Pictures Girl’s Trip, which also stars Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish in addition to Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith, has arrived and by the looks of things audiences are in store for a whole lot of fun that adds some melanin to the basic chick-flick formula.

Shadow and Act offered up the first look at the film, which takes place in New Orleans at the ever-popular Essence Fest. The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Girls Trip” follows four lifelong friends—Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish— who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, where sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Produced by Will Packer and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, Girl’s Trip also features eye candy in the form of the ever-ageless Larenz Tate and Queen Sugar breakout star Kofi Siriboe. The film currently has a July 21 release date, so it will be a prime alternative to the blockbuster action flicks that generally populate that time-frame.

You can check out the trailer for Girl’s Trip BELOW:





