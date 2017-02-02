Joe Biden Starts Nonprofit Foundation Promoting Equal Rights

The former vice president will continue work on cancer research and preventing violence against women.

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit that promotes equal rights, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

The Biden Foundation will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women.

Biden says in a statement that the foundation aims to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and “gets a fair shot at achieving the American Dream.”

The foundation will be run by Louisa Terrell, a former Facebook official and Senate staffer.

Biden’s organization also wants to “increase access to high-quality affordable education”  reports The Washington Post — with several city public school districts and historically Black universities struggling more and more for financial support. 

SOURCE: ABC NewsThe Washington Post

