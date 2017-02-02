Entertainment
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings And He Claps Right Back

Sigh...

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Donald Trump was at the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C. on Thursday when he trashed Arnold Schwarzenegger over his Apprentice ratings. In fact, Trump took the public insult as far as to ask the group to pray for him.

According to the former TV personality and original host of The Apprentice, “The ratings went right down the tubes” when Schwarzenegger was hired to replace him. “It’s been a total disaster… and I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings, ok?” he adds with a laugh.

The famed actor has since responded to Trump’s criticism, saying in a scathing hot statement through his team: “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming President, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.”

Check out Trump’s message above. He also comes for Apprentice creator Mark Burnett – and do we seriously have a president talking about reality TV ratings? Yes, yes we do.

