National
Home > National

Trump Claims Longtime Ally Australia Wants To Send Terrorists To U.S.

20 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment
Donald Trump Speaks With Australian PM Turnbull From The White House

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

President Trump hung up on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, saying he wants to send the next Boston bomber to America, a move that threatens to destabilize a relationship with the nation’s longtime ally.

 

The close alliance between the United States and Australia is threatened. President Donald Trump “blasted” Australia’s prime minister on Saturday over a refugee agreement during a phone call that Trump ended abruptly, the Washington Post reports.

Trump burned with rage because Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pressed him to honor a commitment from the Obama administration to accept 1,250 asylum seekers—many of them from Iran, Iraq, Sudan and Somalia, countries whose citizens Trump banned from entering the United States.

The Post said Trump accused Australia of trying to ship off the “next Boston bombers” to the United States. As he’s accustomed to doing, the President vented on Twitter about what he called a “dumb deal.”

However, a provision in Trump’s executive order banning Muslim immigration from certain countries permits exceptions for “preexisting international agreements,” The Post said. It was added to Trump’s order because of the agreement with Australia.

The New York Times reported that Turnbull downplayed the controversy at a press conference on Thursday, and he declined to share details about his telephone exchange with Trump. The prime minister, despite Trump’s tweet and outburst, believes the United States will honor its commitment.

SOURCE: Washington Post, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Trump Blames Everyone From Delta, To Sen. Schumer’s Tears For Weekend Airport Protests

Brooklyn Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Muslim Ban

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of The Washington Post, New York Times, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Australia , Malcolm Turnbull , Muslim Ban , refugees

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 19 hours ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos