Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun On ‘A Very Large White Guy’

Don’t let Tyson Beckford ‘s good looks and successful modeling career fool you— he’s not afraid to exercise his second amendment right.

TMZ reports that the legendary model pulled a gun out on a process server at his home in Miami on Thursday. According to Tyson, a guy knocked on the door of his apartment around 9am, and when he opened it, he saw a large, scary guy sporting an eye patch. The man claims he identified himself and explained he was there to serve Beckford with a lawsuit (in which he was sued for allegedly failing to promote and market his Beckford Bar exercise equipment) but the actor/model slammed the door in his face.

The unidentified server claims that he left the papers at the front door, and next thing he knew, Tyson opened the door with a gun in his hand, ordering him to leave the building. However, Tyson is defending his behavior, telling TMZ that although he pulled a gun, it was warranted because he lives in a secure building and without any advance warning, someone started knocking at his door.

Beckford added that when he answered, all he noticed was “a very large white guy with an eyepatch.” He says that he felt threatened after he tried closing the door but the guy got super aggressive and tried pushing the door back open. Luckily for Tyson, he has a concealed weapons permit.

No police reports were filed.