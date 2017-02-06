Uncategorized
Some Lost Bob Marley Tapes Have Resurfaced—And Just In Time For His Birthday

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of "No Woman No Cry," "Jammin'," and "Exodus."

Bob Marley

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Original, high-quality recordings of the late Bob Marley‘s 1974-78 London and Paris concerts have been restored, BBC reports — and just in time for his birthday.

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of “No Woman No Cry,” “Jammin’,” and “Exodus.” They were restored from what was initially believed to be irreparable water damage.

From BBC:

“The tapes were found in a run-down hotel in Kensal Rise, north-west London, where Bob Marley and the Wailers stayed during their European tours in the mid-1970s.

They were discovered when Joe Gatt, a Marley fan and London businessman, took a phone call from a friend, who had found them while doing a building refuse clearance.

From the 13 reel-to-reel analogue master tapes, 10 were fully restored, two were blank and one was beyond repair. Work lasted one year and cost £25,000 ($31,200).

‘They were (in an) appalling (condition)… I wasn’t too hopeful,’Martin Nichols, a sound engineer at the White House Studios in the west of England, told the BBC.

The recordings are from concerts at the Lyceum in London (1975), the Hammersmith Odeon (1976), the Rainbow, also in London (1977), and the Pavilion de Paris (1978).”

Today (February 6) would have been Marley’s 72nd birthday.

SOURCE: BBC, YouTube

bob marley

