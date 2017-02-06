Features
Home > Features

Pray For Maddie: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter In Critical Condition

6 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016 / Getty


Britney Spears‘ niece Maddie Aldridge was “seriously injured” in an ATV accident, according to the latest reports that say she’s in critical but stable condition. The adorable little girl is the 8-year-old daughter of Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Here’s what TMZ is reporting:

Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle Sunday when it flipped over, sending her into a lake where she was submerged for several minutes.

We’re told Maddie was unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where she was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

Our sources say Maddie, the niece of Britney Spears, was seriously injured but doctors say she’s critical but stable.

We will continue to keep you updated as more news about Maddie’s health becomes available, but in the meantime keep her in your prayers.

💛💜#LSU 💜💛

A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

Continue reading 16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

16 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

Britney Spears , HOSPITAL , jamie lynn spears , maddie aldridge

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 days ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos