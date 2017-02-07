Entertainment
New Orleans Hit With F4 Tornado! [video]

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty


As if the beloved city of New Orleans hasn’t already been through enough.  Today parts of the city got torn down by an F4 tornado.  Pray for the city and the people living there.  According to the weather service 25 people were injured in the aftermath of the tornado.


Continue reading New Orleans Hit With F4 Tornado! [video]

New Orleans , tornado

