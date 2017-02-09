Entertainment
You'll Never Guess Who Taught Anthony Anderson How To 'Eat The Cookie'

This is a new one...

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Anthony Anderson sat down with Conan O’Brien on Wednesday and made an interesting confession about how he learned to perform oral sex. According to the Black-ish actor, it was his own mother who taught him the inner workings of cunnilingus.

Here’s how he said it all happened: “My mama taught me how to eat the cookie. Oral sex, Conan! Oral sex…I had just come home from college and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room—not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends,” he explained. “She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys, but also the women how to do what they needed to do.”

According to Anderson, she used her video collection to further explain: “She would put the videos on and go into graphic detail as to what was happening on the video and what either me, my brothers or the young ladies should be doing.”

She also confessed that Anderson’s dad didn’t know what he was doing in the oral department, which is why she was so set on teaching him. “My father didn’t know how to eat p*ssy,” Anderson said. “So she said, ‘I will be damned if I send my three boys out in the world not knowing how to do that, so it is my duty as a woman to teach you to do this properly, because your daddy didn’t know what he was doing.’”

Check out the interesting clip just above. Who would’ve guessed?!

Photos