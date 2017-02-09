Entertainment
Have Jennifer Lopez And Drake Already Called It Quits?

Jennifer Lopez and Drake had everyone talking in the beginning of the year about their budding relationship.

But things have been quiet for the rumored couple over recent weeks. E! reports that DraLo are already taking a break from each other. Talk of a possible split between the stars intensified over the weekend after J.Lo posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

According to a source, the rapper and the actress, “have taken some time apart, not because they don’t want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane.” The source added, “Jlo and Drake are still talking, so people should know they are not in any means angry or that some incident happened. It mainly had to do with timing. They have just cooled things off a bit and it’s not as fast as it was in the beginning. They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others’ lives, just doing their own thing now.”

Petty logic would suggest that J.Lo’s latest IG pics are just bait to show Drizzy what he’s missing.

Let’s not forget, Ms. Lopez is not new to this.

