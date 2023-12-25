CLOSE
Diddy’s Invite To 2024 Grammys Under Consideration Due To Legal Battles
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ potential attendance at the 2024 Grammys remains uncertain.
The Recording Academy is deciding whether to ban the music mogul amid multiple legal challenges.
Diddy, a nominee for Best Progressive R&B Album, faces accusations from several women, including his ex-
girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused him of rape and assault.
A representative from the Recording Academy stated they were taking the accusations “very seriously,” insiders
revealed that “no new information” is available regarding his possible attendance.
- Should Diddy be banned? What are your thoughts?
