Diddy’s Invite To 2024 Grammys Under Consideration Due To Legal Battles

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ potential attendance at the 2024 Grammys remains uncertain.

The Recording Academy is deciding whether to ban the music mogul amid multiple legal challenges.

Diddy, a nominee for Best Progressive R&B Album, faces accusations from several women, including his ex-

girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused him of rape and assault.

A representative from the Recording Academy stated they were taking the accusations “very seriously,” insiders

revealed that “no new information” is available regarding his possible attendance.