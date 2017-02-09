National
Home > National

Over 350K Credit and Debit Cards May Have Been Breached at Arby’s

22 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Credit card

Source: youngID / Getty


SAN FRANCISCO — Malware on cash registers at Arby’s fast food restaurants may have resulted in the breach of more than 355,000 credit and debit cards.

The incident was first reported by security researcher and writer Brian Krebs and may have affected cards used at hundreds of the chain’s restaurants. Only Arby’s restaurants owned by the Atlanta, Ga.-based company were affected, not its franchises.

The malware allowed attackers to remotely steal data from each credit card as it is swiped at the cash register. This is the same type of point-of-sale attack behind the mammoth credit card breaches at Target and Home Depot.

Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. said in a statement that it had recently launched an investigation of its payment card systems after learning of a possible data breach. The company immediately notified law enforcement and hired computer security companies to investigate.

It also eradicated the malware from systems at restaurants that were impacted, the company said.

Initial reports of the attack appear to have come from PSCU, a credit union service group and occurred between Oct. 25, 2016 and January 19, 2017, Krebs reported.

That could mean that problems with non-credit union issued credit and debit cards have yet to be reported, which could mean that more breached accounts will be reported over time.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY, and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of youngID and Getty Images

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

arbys , Breach , Credit card , debit card , hacked , Security

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 week ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos