Bobbi Kristina Bio Pic Coming to TV, Casts Demetria McKinney & Vivica Fox

Is a Bobbi Kristina biopic in the works? According to theJasmineBRAND.com, TV One has obtained exclusive rights to tell the story of the life of New Edition’s Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston’s daughter.

The report continues, casting has already begun and “House of Payne” actress Demetria McKinney will portray Whitney Houston. McKinney has definitely got the voice, and in her recent appearance on BET’s “The Quad,” we know she’s got the acting chops to match.

Vivica Fox has reportedly been cast as Bobbi Kristina’s aunt, Pat Houston. While we may not be all that familiar with her aunt, apparently she worked closely with Whitney before her death. theJasmineBRAND.com reports that production for the movie will begin this month.

