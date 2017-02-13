National
Home > National

Department Of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name On Twitter

1 day ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment
American Writer and Educator W.E.B. DuBois

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The errors didn’t stop there. There was also a misspelling in the apology that the department issued.

 

The U.S. Department of Education had a few spelling mishaps on Twitter early Sunday morning while trying to pay homage to W.E.B. Du Bois. According to the Washington Post, the department tweeted one of the civil rights activist’s quotes and misspelled his name. The errors didn’t stop there. Hours later, the department issued an apology that featured yet another misspelling.

From the Washington Post:

At 8:45 on Sunday morning, the department’s official Twitter account misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, a black sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the United States. Du Bois was misspelled as DeBois — an error that might be understandable from a young student, but the U.S. Education Department?

Hours after the tweet was posted — and after the error was lampooned by a number of people on Twitter, it was corrected, with an apology:

Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

The department fixed that tweet quickly, changing “apologizes” for “apologies.”

Several people took to Twitter to call out the Education Department on their errors.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

‘Go Back! Shame, Shame:’ Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering D.C. Public School

Top Twitter Reactions To Billionaire Betsy DeVos Confirmation As Education Secretary

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of The Washington Post and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Bettmann, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Tweets and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Betsy DeVos , Black History , Department Of Education , W.E.B. Du Bois

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos