National
Home > National

Sears And Kmart Added To List Of Stores Dropping Trump-Branded Merchandise

1 day ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

This dominio effect is likely to continue…and with good reason.

 

What do you do when you want to send a clear message to the POTUS that his ridiculous policies are racist, sexist, discriminatory and unconstitutional? Well you hit him (and his family) in his wallet and that is exactly what’s happening as retailers Sears and Kmart are the latest companies to sever ties with Trump-branded merchandise.

ABC News is reporting that on the heels of high-end retailers Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announcing that they will no longer sell any Trump-branded merchandise in stores or online, budget-friendly stores Sears and Kmart are now also following suit. This domino effect will likely continue, as more companies realize just how damaging being in business with the Trump family is for their brand.

The ABC News report states:

Last week Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announced they were dropping first daughter Ivanka Trump’s eponymous collection. Now, Sears Holdings — parent company of Sears and Kmart — has announced a similar move, dropping Trump Home items, which includes furniture, lighting and bedding.

“As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items,” a spokesman for Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Holdings told ABC News in a statement Saturday. “Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors. Neither Sears nor Kmart carries the line in brick-and-mortar stores.”

The movement to drop any Trump-related merchandise from stores is part of the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign, which urged consumers to boycott any retailers that sold Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise in stores or online.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2926351/octavia-spencer-tapped-for-snl-hosting-debut-march-4/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2926041/barack-and-michelle-obama-speaking-tour/

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Timothy A. Clary, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of ABC News, Twitter, and HelloBeautiful

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Donald Trump , Ivanka Trump , kmart , neiman marcus , Nordstrom , political news , Politics , sears , TRUMP BAN

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos