Watch: New Beyonce Video “Love Drought”

Related Stories:
See Beyonce’s Pregnant Grammy Performance
[New Music] DJ Khaled Featuring Jay Z & Beyonce “Shining”
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy
Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here
We Love Blue Ivy Carter
97 photos Launch gallery
We Love Blue Ivy Carter
1. See Beyonce’s Pregnant Grammy Performance [video]Source:Getty 1 of 97
2. See Beyonce’s Pregnant Grammy Performance [video]Source:Getty 2 of 97
3. Blue Ivy at the 2017 GrammysSource:Getty 3 of 97
4. Blue Ivy at the 2017 GrammysSource:Getty 4 of 97
5. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 5 of 97
6. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 6 of 97
7. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 7 of 97
8. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 8 of 97
9. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 9 of 97
10. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 10 of 97
11. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 11 of 97
12. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 12 of 97
13. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 13 of 97
14. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 14 of 97
15. 🍋❤️Source:Instagram 15 of 97
16. 40 Millions Worth.💍Source:Instagram 16 of 97
17. 💙💙Source:Instagram 17 of 97
18. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 18 of 97
19. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 19 of 97
20. We Love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 20 of 97
21. Jay Z & Blue #CFDAAwardsSource:Instagram 21 of 97
22. Blue 😂 🙅📸Source:Instagram 22 of 97
23. #CDFAAwardsSource:Instagram 23 of 97
24. #CFDAAwards #FashionIconAwardSource:Instagram 24 of 97
25. #Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue leaving 'The Angry Birds Movie' in the Hamptons – May 30Source:Instagram 25 of 97
26. 🍋❤️26 of 97
27. Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 27 of 97
28. Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 28 of 97
29. Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 29 of 97
30. Coming to America🎃Source:Instagram 30 of 97
31. Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 31 of 97
32. Blue Ivy Carter32 of 97
33.33 of 97
34. We love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 34 of 97
35. We love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 35 of 97
36. We love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 36 of 97
37. The CartersSource:Instagram 37 of 97
38. The real cover girl 💙💙 My delicious Blue Blue at 11 months.Source:Instagram 38 of 97
39. Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 39 of 97
40. Happy Valentine's Day 🐝🐝💋💋Source:Instagram 40 of 97
41. We love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 41 of 97
42. 😜❤️😘💋Source:Instagram 42 of 97
43. We love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 43 of 97
44. Sending love to Mothers around the world.Source:Instagram 44 of 97
45. We love Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 45 of 97
46. Happy SundaySource:Instagram 46 of 97
47. 💙Source:Instagram 47 of 97
48. We Love Blue IvySource:Instagram 48 of 97
49. We Love Blue IvySource:Instagram 49 of 97
50. Blue & her cousin Julez at Mama Tina's wedding!Source:Instagram 50 of 97
51. Blue Ivy Carter51 of 97
52. Blue Ivy Carter52 of 97
53. Blue Ivy Carter53 of 97
54. Blue Ivy Carter54 of 97
55. Blue Ivy Carter55 of 97
56. Blue Ivy Carter56 of 97
57. Blue Ivy Carter57 of 97
58. Blue Ivy Carter58 of 97
59. Blue Ivy Carter59 of 97
60. Blue Ivy Carter60 of 97
61. Blue Ivy Carter61 of 97
62. Blue Ivy Carter62 of 97
63. Blue Ivy Carter63 of 97
64. Blue Ivy Carter64 of 97
65. Blue Ivy Carter65 of 97
66. Blue Ivy Carter66 of 97
67. Blue Ivy Carter & Beyonce67 of 97
68. Blue Ivy Carter68 of 97
69. Blue Ivy Carter69 of 97
70. Blue Ivy Carter70 of 97
71. Blue Ivy Carter71 of 97
72. Blue Ivy Carter72 of 97
73. Blue Ivy Carter73 of 97
74. Blue Ivy Carter74 of 97
75. Blue Ivy Carter75 of 97
76. Blue Ivy Carter76 of 97
77. Blue Ivy Carter77 of 97
78. Blue Ivy Carter78 of 97
79. Blue Ivy Carter79 of 97
80. Blue Ivy Carter80 of 97
81. Blue Ivy Carter81 of 97
82. Blue Ivy Carter82 of 97
83. Blue Ivy Carter83 of 97
84. Blue Ivy Carter84 of 97
85. rs_500x281-140824202130-tumblr_nauefoxpop1qh9nffo1_50085 of 97
86. Blue Ivy Carter86 of 97
87. Blue Ivy Carter87 of 97
88. Blue Ivy Carter88 of 97
89. Blue Ivy Carter89 of 97
90. Blue Ivy Carter90 of 97
91. Blue Ivy Carter91 of 97
92. Blue Ivy Carter92 of 97
93. Blue Ivy Carter93 of 97
94. Blue Ivy Carter94 of 97
95. Blue Ivy Carter95 of 97
96. Blue Ivy Carter96 of 97
97. Blue Ivy Carter97 of 97
comments – Add Yours