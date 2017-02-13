National
Jeffrey Sandusky, Son of Jerry Sandusky, Arrested and Charged on Child Sexual Abuse

18 hours ago

Alea Jo
Jerry Sandusky Sentenced In Major Child Molestation Case

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty


(RNN) – The son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky is himself in jail, charged with multiple counts of child sex assault and pornography.

Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned on charges in Bellefonte, PA, according to WTAJ.

District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set bail at $100,000 for Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, who is in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

The Centre Daily Times reported that the charges include solicitation of statutory sexual assault on a person 11 years old; criminal solicitation of “involuntary deviate sexual intercourse” of a person younger than 16; and two counts of criminal solicitation of photograph or film depicted on the computer knowingly involving a child; and six counts of communicating with a minor – sexual abuse and two counts of criminal solicitation of child pornography, which are all felonies.

He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.

According to WKRN, the Pennsylvania state police began an investigation in November 2016 after a child reported receiving texts from Jeffrey Sandusky, some of which asked for naked photographs.

The state police told WKRN that Jeffrey Sandusky was dating the child’s mother and had lived in the residence for about five years. The child’s father was given the explicit messages and alerted police.

The criminal complaint charged that a second child was abused dating back to 2013.


READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Patrick Smith and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of WTAJ-TV Altoona, PA, Facebook, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

abuse , child , Jeffrey Sandusky , Jerry Sandusky , Penn State , pornography , Sex , sexual

Photos