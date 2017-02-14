10 Valentines Day Break-Up Songs

It’s Valentines Day and you would think that means a time for love, right? Well, for some of yes and some no.
Some people are just getting over break-ups or just got dumped for Valentine’s Day. I know we all have our favorite break-up song that we like to compare to our relationships, so I listed ten below that you may want to throw into your playlist today.
Beyonce- “Irreplaceable”
Beyonce- Lost Your Mind
Mary J. Blige- Not Gone Cry
Jay-Z- Song Cry
Mya- Case Of The Ex
Changing Faces- G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.
Rihanna- Take A Bow
Keyshia Cole- I should’ve Cheated
Ashanti Foolish
Method Man & D’Angelo- Break Up To Make Ups
Toni Braxton- Just Be A Man About It
Like Power 107.5 on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12