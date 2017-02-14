Features
#TheLipPrint: First Look At Cathy Hughes On ‘The Real’

9 hours ago

Alea Jo
Radio One founder Cathy Hughes represented on “The Real” and we have the first look.

Ms. Hughes is set to appear on hit daytime talk show “The Real” today (2/14). Other guests include actor Pooch Hall and CNN Political Commentator Van Jones. Take a look at Ms. Hughes’ moment below and check out the full episode at 3p on NBC.

